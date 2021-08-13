Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -344.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

