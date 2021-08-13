Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$230.75. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.