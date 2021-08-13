LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

