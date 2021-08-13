Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

