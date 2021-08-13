Insider Buying: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

