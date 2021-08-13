Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $88.21 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.