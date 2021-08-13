Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $227.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.