Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

YUMC stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

