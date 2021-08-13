VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $260.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.69.

