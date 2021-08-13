Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $80.13 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

