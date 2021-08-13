Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.49.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,775,894 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.