MAI Capital Management Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,630.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,531.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

