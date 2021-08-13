Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.00

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 9677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

AJINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

