Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.92

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 5182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.