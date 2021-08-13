Ita M. Rahilly Buys 444 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.