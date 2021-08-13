Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

VVV stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

