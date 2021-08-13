Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 142.3% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 249,396 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.