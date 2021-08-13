Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the typical daily volume of 370 call options.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.