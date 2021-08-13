Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGDDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.87. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $171.80.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.