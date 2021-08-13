Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,767.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,612.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

