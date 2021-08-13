Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.55 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

