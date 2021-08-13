Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.