Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,666 shares of company stock worth $3,072,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.