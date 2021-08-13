Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Avaya worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,848,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 556,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $20.62 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

