Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.36. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.33 and a 52 week high of 5.77.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

