Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

