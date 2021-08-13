Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $207,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

