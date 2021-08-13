Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 70.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $2,859,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

