Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,996 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 60.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 74.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.