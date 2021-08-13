Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

