Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $306.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

