Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

