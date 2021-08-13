Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after acquiring an additional 746,345 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,341,640 shares of company stock worth $165,941,678 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $54.61 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.