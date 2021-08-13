2,005 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

