Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives $25.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

STVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

