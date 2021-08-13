Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $29.20

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

