Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

