Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3,217.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

