Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

