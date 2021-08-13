Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

