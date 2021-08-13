Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €104.71 Average PT from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.71 ($123.18).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €107.35 ($126.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22. Puma has a 1-year low of €64.66 ($76.07) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.