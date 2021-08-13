James G. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.81 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,289.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

