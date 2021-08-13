Insider Buying: TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Purchases $200,710.50 in Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CGBD stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

