Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Sells $140,133.36 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CARG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

