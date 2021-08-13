Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,763,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $41.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

