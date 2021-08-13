Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.