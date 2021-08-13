Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

