IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 69 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $298.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.05 and a 12-month high of $302.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.