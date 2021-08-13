Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

