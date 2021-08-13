Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

PSTV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.